Stone Point Wealth LLC Buys 6,103 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services & Investments LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 26,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 74,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 114,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIV stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.26. 269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,309. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $35.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.08.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.