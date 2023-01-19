Stone Point Wealth LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $194.99. 21,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,748,440. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $233.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.99.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

