Stone Point Wealth LLC Has $3.17 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 1.9% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.3% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $250.85. 22,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,894. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $279.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.05. The company has a market capitalization of $94.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 46.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,079 shares of company stock worth $19,354,832. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stryker from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.68.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

