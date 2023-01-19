Stone Point Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $41.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,700,854. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.53. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $51.20.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

