Stone Point Wealth LLC Sells 119 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Stone Point Wealth LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 630.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 46,671 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of RSP traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $144.73. 36,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,831,816. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.97. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $161.24.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
