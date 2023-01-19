StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Short Interest Up 96.5% in December

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,026,000 shares, an increase of 96.5% from the December 15th total of 1,539,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30,260.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SVAUF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

StorageVault Canada Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SVAUF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.79. The company had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 510. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62. StorageVault Canada has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $5.89.

StorageVault Canada Cuts Dividend

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.0021 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

