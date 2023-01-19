STP (STPT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $62.01 Million

STP (STPT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 18th. STP has a total market cap of $62.01 million and approximately $5.75 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, STP has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. One STP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0336 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010847 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00031261 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00039400 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004819 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00017984 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000639 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00230906 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About STP

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,844,503,611 tokens. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,648,670,278.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.03507472 USD and is up 1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $46,857,382.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

