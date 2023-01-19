Streamr (DATA) Trading 45.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Streamr (DATA) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Streamr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a market cap of $28.19 million and $66.88 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Streamr has traded 45.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Streamr

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

