Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SDIG. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stronghold Digital Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

Stronghold Digital Mining Trading Down 13.2 %

SDIG opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.27. Stronghold Digital Mining has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Institutional Trading of Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining ( NASDAQ:SDIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $24.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.79 million. Stronghold Digital Mining had a negative net margin of 69.77% and a negative return on equity of 51.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Stronghold Digital Mining by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Stronghold Digital Mining by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 45,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stronghold Digital Mining by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 28,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Stronghold Digital Mining by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

