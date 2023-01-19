Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Position Trimmed by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. cut its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 532.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Stryker by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SYK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $257.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.68.

Stryker Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $1.44 on Thursday, hitting $250.58. 14,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,894. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $279.28. The company has a market cap of $94.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,079 shares of company stock worth $19,354,832. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

