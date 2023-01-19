Sturgeon Ventures LLP Grows Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP grew its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the quarter. Dynatrace comprises 3.4% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $4,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 26.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dynatrace by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Dynatrace Stock Down 0.9 %
DT stock opened at $37.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $56.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 372.34, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.18.
Insider Transactions at Dynatrace
In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,272,043.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,165.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have issued reports on DT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Dynatrace from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays downgraded Dynatrace from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.63.
Dynatrace Profile
Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dynatrace (DT)
- Why is T-mobile Down Despite Strong Preliminary Q4 Results?
- Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.