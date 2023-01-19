Sturgeon Ventures LLP Grows Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP grew its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the quarter. Dynatrace comprises 3.4% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $4,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 26.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dynatrace by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Stock Down 0.9 %

DT stock opened at $37.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $56.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 372.34, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $279.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.92 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,272,043.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,165.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on DT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Dynatrace from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays downgraded Dynatrace from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.63.

Dynatrace Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.