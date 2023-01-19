Sturgeon Ventures LLP Invests $1.85 Million in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP purchased a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000. KLA accounts for 1.4% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 61.4% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.94.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $412.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $388.56 and its 200 day moving average is $352.87. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $428.28.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.49%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

