Sturgeon Ventures LLP Invests $2.67 Million in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,000. Datadog comprises approximately 2.0% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 5.1% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 26.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6.7% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 0.4% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 39,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $69.57 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $184.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,394.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 7,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $532,783.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 166,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,878.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 7,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $532,783.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 166,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,878.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 710,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,339,294.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 423,218 shares in the company, valued at $29,392,490.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,150,006 shares of company stock valued at $79,339,605 and have sold 269,888 shares valued at $19,904,866. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.15.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

