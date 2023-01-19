Sturgeon Ventures LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP trimmed its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the period. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 1,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 6,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNOW. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.67.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Snowflake Price Performance

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $186,935.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,011 shares in the company, valued at $18,966,038.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $139.36 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $329.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.72 and its 200 day moving average is $156.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

