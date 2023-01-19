Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.37 and last traded at $18.37. Approximately 3,539 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 17,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.47.

Sumitomo Chemical Stock Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.78.

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Chemical had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter.

About Sumitomo Chemical

Sumitomo Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Energy and Functional Materials Sector, IT-related Chemicals Sector, Health and Crop Sciences Sector, Pharmaceuticals Sector and Others. The Petrochemicals segment consists of synthetic resin, rubber and other resin processed products.

