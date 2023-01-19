Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Short Interest Up 102.5% in December

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a growth of 102.5% from the December 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS:SSUMY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.39. 27,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,788. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average of $14.54. Sumitomo has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $18.68.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 8.93%. Research analysts forecast that Sumitomo will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Sumitomo Corp. engages in the business of trading services. It operates through the following segments: Metal Products, Transportation & Construction Systems, Infrastructure, Media & Digital, Living Related & Real Estate, and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The Metal Products segment handles the trade of metal products, including steel sheets, tubular products, and other products, as well as non-ferrous metals such as aluminum and titanium.

