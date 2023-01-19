Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) Short Interest Down 21.4% in December

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the December 15th total of 5,040,000 shares. Currently, 14.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMT remained flat at $4.45 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 75,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,169,264. Summit Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $5.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of -0.97.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,012.41% and a negative return on equity of 104.32%. The business had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

Separately, StockNews.com raised Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 118,878 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,000 after buying an additional 154,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

