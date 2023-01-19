Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 64,739 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,169,264 shares.The stock last traded at $4.52 and had previously closed at $4.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $843.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of -0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SMMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.32% and a negative net margin of 1,012.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 118,878 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $457,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.