Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.05 and last traded at $10.67. 20,831 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 29,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Sunlands Technology Group Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.34. The company has a market cap of $142.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73.

About Sunlands Technology Group

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs.

