Surge Components, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Short Interest Update

Surge Components, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Surge Components Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SPRS traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $3.05. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 840. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.55. Surge Components has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $4.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.23.

Get Surge Components alerts:

Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.96 million during the quarter. Surge Components had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 23.19%.

Surge Components Company Profile

Surge Components, Inc engages in the distribution of electronic products and components. It offers capacitors, discrete semiconductors, and switches. The company was founded on November 24, 1981 and is headquartered in Deer Park, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.