Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) PT Lowered to $56.00 at Barclays

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Surgery Partners from $49.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.33.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $31.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.21. Surgery Partners has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $63.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.23 and a beta of 2.74.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $620.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.97 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Brent Turner purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,674.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Brent Turner bought 10,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 57,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,674.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura L. Brocklehurst sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $99,600.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,095.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 13.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,484,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,972,000 after buying an additional 1,606,776 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,341,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,566,000 after purchasing an additional 259,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,775,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,349,000 after purchasing an additional 22,936 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,606,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,983,000 after purchasing an additional 60,462 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 26.0% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,134,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,941,000 after purchasing an additional 439,949 shares during the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

