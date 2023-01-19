Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Short Interest Down 34.4% in December

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the December 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWDBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 162 to SEK 165 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 191 to SEK 198 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 195 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 174 to SEK 171 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Swedbank AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of SEK 182.29.

Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Performance

SWDBY stock traded up SEK 0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching SEK 18.20. The company had a trading volume of 18,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,145. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. Swedbank AB has a one year low of SEK 12.14 and a one year high of SEK 20.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is SEK 16.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is SEK 14.61.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWDBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of SEK 0.44 by SEK 0.04. The company had revenue of SEK 1.33 billion for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 36.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Swedbank AB will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, other financing products, trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, card acquiring, other payment products, as well as domestic, international, mobile, and document payments.

