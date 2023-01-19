Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Rating) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.46 and last traded at $28.46. 478 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SZLMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Swiss Life from CHF 650 to CHF 624 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Swiss Life Trading Down 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.37.

About Swiss Life

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International, and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provide life insurance operations and distribution units.

