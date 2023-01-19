Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Mirova US LLC

Mirova US LLC reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,335,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 52,417 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 3.7% of Mirova US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mirova US LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $160,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,875,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,297,839,000 after purchasing an additional 261,287 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,023,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $687,219,000 after purchasing an additional 523,674 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,652,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $543,811,000 after purchasing an additional 125,738 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,516,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,463,000 after purchasing an additional 72,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,645,000. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.4 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

NYSE TSM traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $89.12. The stock had a trading volume of 239,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,864,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $135.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.3392 dividend. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 21.49%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.