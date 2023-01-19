Taiyo Life Insurance Co. Raises Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Taiyo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 273.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Taiyo Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. owned 0.14% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $52,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $329.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,956. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $429.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $331.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.95.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

