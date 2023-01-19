Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.05% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TNDM. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,731,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,466,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $382,778,000 after acquiring an additional 347,352 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth approximately $16,567,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter worth approximately $19,603,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 195.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 354,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,960,000 after acquiring an additional 234,135 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $402,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,917.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $150.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $41.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.71 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.33. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $128.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.81.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $204.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.88 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

