Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TANH opened at $2.94 on Monday. Tantech has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $91.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Tantech in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tantech by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 40,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tantech in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for the domestic market that are sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

