TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in December

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Stock Performance

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. stock opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.50. TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $20.92.

About TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S., together with its subsidiaries, constructs terminal buildings, and manages and operates terminals or airports in Turkey, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Macedonia, Latvia, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Terminal Operations, Catering Operations, Duty Free Operations, Ground Handling and Bus Operations, and Other segments.

