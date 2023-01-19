TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in December

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Stock Performance
TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. stock opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.50. TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $20.92.
