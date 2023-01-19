Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 110 ($1.34) to GBX 120 ($1.46) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.53) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.40) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 139.50 ($1.70).

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

TW opened at GBX 117.60 ($1.44) on Tuesday. Taylor Wimpey has a 1-year low of GBX 80.64 ($0.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 179.70 ($2.19). The company has a market capitalization of £4.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 731.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 104.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 106.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

