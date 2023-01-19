Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 64,159 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,159 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $31,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WM. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 534.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Waste Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,842,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Waste Management by 83.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 44.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WM traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $150.74. 24,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,385. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WM. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.36.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

