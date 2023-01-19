Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $41.94 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $41,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $233.34. 16,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,076. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 69.16%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,072,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,557 shares of company stock valued at $25,351,834. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADP. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.45.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

