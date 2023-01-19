Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $43.02 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420,403 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 215,800 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $43,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.9% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 620 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 23,375 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of COP traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.46. The company had a trading volume of 70,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,881,445. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $145.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Citigroup raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.86.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

