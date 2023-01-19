Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,092 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $34,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 23,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 6,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 89,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,771,312. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.45.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.45.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

