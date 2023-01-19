Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,204,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Life Time Group were worth $50,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Life Time Group by 34.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LTH traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $16.92. 3,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,306. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.57.

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Life Time Group had a negative net margin of 18.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $496.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Time Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

