TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Research analysts at Benchmark began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

FTI has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC to $12.40 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of TechnipFMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $12.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 11.2% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 12,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in TechnipFMC by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in TechnipFMC by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 28,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its position in TechnipFMC by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 13,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its position in TechnipFMC by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 17,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TechnipFMC

(Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.