Teck Resources (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Trading Up 1%

Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.60 and last traded at $41.60. Approximately 201 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.20.
Teck Resources Stock Up 1.0 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.56.
Teck Resources Company Profile
Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.
