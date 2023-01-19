Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Stock Position Increased by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors grew its position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Telefónica were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 32.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,943,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,329,000 after buying an additional 1,689,076 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 1,698.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,556,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after buying an additional 1,469,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 2,213.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,120,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after buying an additional 1,072,528 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Telefónica by 15.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,977,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,536,000 after purchasing an additional 652,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Telefónica by 14.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,299,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,436,000 after purchasing an additional 649,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TEF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Telefónica from €2.70 ($2.93) to €2.50 ($2.72) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.46) to €4.20 ($4.57) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Telefónica from €3.90 ($4.24) to €4.10 ($4.46) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Telefónica Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TEF opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 384.38 and a beta of 0.61. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 5.72%. Analysts expect that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefónica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.1553 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from Telefónica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,302.30%.

Telefónica Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Further Reading

