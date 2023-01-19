TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,450,000 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the December 15th total of 12,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.
TELUS Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of TU traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,488,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,124. The company has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.38. TELUS has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $27.50.
TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.04%. Equities research analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.
TELUS Cuts Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.06.
Institutional Trading of TELUS
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in TELUS by 186.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 106.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 533.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.
TELUS Company Profile
TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TELUS (TU)
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
- More Than One Reason To Buy Fastenal, Quickly
Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.