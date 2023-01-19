TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,450,000 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the December 15th total of 12,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

TELUS Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TU traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,488,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,124. The company has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.38. TELUS has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.04%. Equities research analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.258 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.11%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.06.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in TELUS by 186.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 106.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 533.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

