Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Short Interest Update

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 58.6% from the December 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Stock Down 1.2 %

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni stock opened at $23.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.68. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a fifty-two week low of $17.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TEZNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €7.55 ($8.21) to €7.45 ($8.10) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.60 ($7.17) to €6.70 ($7.28) in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

