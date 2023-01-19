TerraClassicUSD (USTC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $12.88 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $216.69 million and approximately $12.88 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00076785 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00057697 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010013 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001037 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00024559 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000861 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004782 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000206 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,803,413,033 coins and its circulating supply is 9,802,172,673 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.