TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading Up 5% Over Last Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $218.43 million and $14.62 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 5% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00076572 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00056950 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00009889 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001023 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00024010 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000849 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004963 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000200 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Profile
TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,803,429,926 coins and its circulating supply is 9,802,199,373 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.