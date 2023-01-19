The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the bank on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th.

Bank of New York Mellon has increased its dividend by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Bank of New York Mellon has a dividend payout ratio of 28.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of New York Mellon to earn $4.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

NYSE BK opened at $49.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.04.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 248.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

