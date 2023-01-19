The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group Plc

Rathbones Group Plc decreased its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 134,066 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group Plc’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $6,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,462,000 after purchasing an additional 81,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BNS. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.50 to C$81.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$89.77.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 1.4 %

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

BNS stock opened at C$51.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$61.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$45.26 and a 1 year high of C$74.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$50.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$52.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.72%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

