The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,445.33 ($54.24).

Several research firms have recently commented on BKG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($54.91) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,807 ($46.46) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

LON:BKG opened at GBX 4,261 ($52.00) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,894.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,765.81. The Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,120 ($38.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,505 ($54.97). The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.73. The stock has a market cap of £4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,061.31.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Natasha Adams acquired 1,947 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,088 ($49.88) per share, for a total transaction of £79,593.36 ($97,124.30). In other The Berkeley Group news, insider Richard Stearn sold 13,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,472 ($54.57), for a total transaction of £614,900 ($750,335.57). Also, insider Natasha Adams acquired 1,947 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,088 ($49.88) per share, with a total value of £79,593.36 ($97,124.30).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

