The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 685.7% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
The Bidvest Group Price Performance
Shares of BDVSY opened at $25.98 on Thursday. The Bidvest Group has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $32.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.07.
The Bidvest Group Company Profile
