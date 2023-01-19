The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 685.7% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

The Bidvest Group Price Performance

Shares of BDVSY opened at $25.98 on Thursday. The Bidvest Group has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $32.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.07.

The Bidvest Group Company Profile

The Bidvest Group Ltd. operates as an investment holding company with its subsidiaries operating in the services, trading and distribution industries. It operates through the following segment: Automotive, Commercial Products, Financial Services, Freight, Branded Products, Bidvest Services, Properties, and Corporate and Investments.

