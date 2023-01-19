The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. FMR LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,819,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606,701 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095,881 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,201,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1,206.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,860,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,331,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,813 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

KO stock opened at $59.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

