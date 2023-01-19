The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) CFO Sells $1,631,136.00 in Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,631,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,232,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

Shares of The Ensign Group stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $93.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,033. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.29 and a 52-week high of $99.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $770.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.71 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 7.32%. Analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.13%.

ENSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.60.

Institutional Trading of The Ensign Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 51.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 38.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Ensign Group

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.