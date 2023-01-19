The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.71

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.71 and traded as high as $5.76. The Gabelli Equity Trust shares last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 535,546 shares traded.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Up 0.7 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average of $5.84.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th.
Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Equity Trust
The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Gabelli Equity Trust (GAB)
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
- More Than One Reason To Buy Fastenal, Quickly
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.