The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.71

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.71 and traded as high as $5.76. The Gabelli Equity Trust shares last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 535,546 shares traded.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average of $5.84.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Equity Trust

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAB. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 10.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,141,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,062,000 after acquiring an additional 199,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,799,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after acquiring an additional 276,858 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,575,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,664,000 after purchasing an additional 80,598 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 849,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 115,140 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 540,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 30,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

