The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) Short Interest Update

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,200 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the December 15th total of 201,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
The Glimpse Group Price Performance
Shares of VRAR stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.66. 891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,756. The Glimpse Group has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The stock has a market cap of $49.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average is $4.69.
The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The Glimpse Group had a negative net margin of 95.07% and a negative return on equity of 33.53%. The company had revenue of $3.95 million during the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Glimpse Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in The Glimpse Group in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group during the second quarter worth $46,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in The Glimpse Group in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Glimpse Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in The Glimpse Group by 81.4% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. 8.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of The Glimpse Group in a report on Monday, December 19th.
About The Glimpse Group
The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Adept XR Learning, which provides VR/AR solutions for higher education learning and corporate training; PostReality that offers AR presentation tools for design, creation, and collaboration; D6 VR, which provides VR/AR data visualization, data-analysis tools, and collaboration for financial services and other data intensive industries; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Glimpse Group (VRAR)
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
- More Than One Reason To Buy Fastenal, Quickly
- 3 Attractive Defensive Stocks With 3% Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for The Glimpse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Glimpse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.