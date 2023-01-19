The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) Short Interest Update

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,200 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the December 15th total of 201,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of VRAR stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.66. 891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,756. The Glimpse Group has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The stock has a market cap of $49.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average is $4.69.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The Glimpse Group had a negative net margin of 95.07% and a negative return on equity of 33.53%. The company had revenue of $3.95 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Lemuel Amen acquired 28,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $77,519.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders acquired 39,939 shares of company stock valued at $116,985 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in The Glimpse Group in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group during the second quarter worth $46,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in The Glimpse Group in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Glimpse Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in The Glimpse Group by 81.4% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. 8.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of The Glimpse Group in a report on Monday, December 19th.

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Adept XR Learning, which provides VR/AR solutions for higher education learning and corporate training; PostReality that offers AR presentation tools for design, creation, and collaboration; D6 VR, which provides VR/AR data visualization, data-analysis tools, and collaboration for financial services and other data intensive industries; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

