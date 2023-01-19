The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.45 EPS

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by ($2.45), Briefing.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.81 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.2 %

GS opened at $349.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $363.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,826,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,076,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after buying an additional 479,032 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,236,000 after acquiring an additional 52,016 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 149,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,348,000 after acquiring an additional 42,120 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 38,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,741,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $574,835,000 after acquiring an additional 32,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.77.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

